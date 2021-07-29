ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%.

ESSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,877. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.