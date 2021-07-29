Essentia Market Capitalization Reaches $2.77 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $166,079.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

