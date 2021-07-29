Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $7.74 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

