Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.77. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

