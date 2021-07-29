Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 664,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,757. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

