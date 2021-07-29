Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.94 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

