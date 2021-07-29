Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ESEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

