Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Evercel stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. Evercel has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

