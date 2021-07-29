EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
