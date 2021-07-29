EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.