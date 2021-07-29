EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. EverCommerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

