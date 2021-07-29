EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. EverCommerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.