EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

EVCM stock opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

