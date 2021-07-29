Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

