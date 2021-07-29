Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

