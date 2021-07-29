Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the June 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,364. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.37. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

