Exact Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,675 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 779% compared to the typical volume of 532 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.64. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

