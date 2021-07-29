Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672. Exlites Holdings International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the medical supply business. It provides medical supplies to hospitals, home health agencies, assisted living facilities, and wellness centers. The company was founded on April 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Hudson, FL.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.