Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672. Exlites Holdings International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68.
About Exlites Holdings International
