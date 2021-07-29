ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.44.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.