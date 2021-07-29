ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.07

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.07 and last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

Several analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Get ExlService alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.