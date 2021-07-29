Exxon Mobil Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

