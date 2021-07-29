F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.87.

FNB stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.