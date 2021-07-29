F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $32.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

