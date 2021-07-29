F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $192.62 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $223.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.01. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

