Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $2,318,715.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.
Facebook stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $377.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
