Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $2,318,715.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

Facebook stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.