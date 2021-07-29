Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.63. 1,306,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

