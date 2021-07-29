Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.73.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $373.28 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.