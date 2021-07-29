Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

