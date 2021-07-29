Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

