Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.83.

FB stock opened at $373.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.35. Facebook has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

