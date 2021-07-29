FaraLand (FARA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.33 Million

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00012996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 137.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FaraLand has a market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,970,782 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

FaraLand Coin Trading

