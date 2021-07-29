FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

