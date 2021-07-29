Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

