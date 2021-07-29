Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

