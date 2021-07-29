Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

