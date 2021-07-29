Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 82,623 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. The company has a market cap of £23.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

