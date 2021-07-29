Financial Contrast: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.95 billion 1.51 $3.06 billion $0.49 19.82 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barclays and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 3 9 0 2.62 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 12.64% 4.18% 0.21% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barclays beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland; loan offices in Brighton, Farmington Hills, and Owosso; and an operations and lending center in Oxford. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.