Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FIORF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.08. 103,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,068. Fiore Cannabis has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
