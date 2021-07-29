First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The company has a market cap of $231.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

