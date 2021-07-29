First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.