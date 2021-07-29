First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.87), with a volume of 21,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,160.65. The company has a market capitalization of £626.84 million and a P/E ratio of 70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

