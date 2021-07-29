First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.87), with a volume of 21,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,160.65. The company has a market capitalization of £626.84 million and a P/E ratio of 70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

