First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $22,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 701,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.