First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

FFWM stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

