First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$39.09 during trading on Thursday. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

