First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Update

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSTF remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,059. First State Financial has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corp. engages in the provision of community-oriented commercial and retail banking services. The company was founded on August 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

