First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 222.1% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,433. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25.

