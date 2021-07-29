First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.59

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.59 and last traded at $113.40, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

