FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.