FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $237.59

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$237.59 and last traded at C$229.99, with a volume of 3473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$227.62.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$212.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.