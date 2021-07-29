Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

