Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.49. 134,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,074. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

