Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.47.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $196.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

